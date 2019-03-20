Sports World: Hong Kong-Australia swimmer To dies at 26

Hong Kong-Australia swimmer To dies at 26

HONG KONG • Hong Kong and Australia swimmer Kenneth To has died at age 26 after falling unwell at a Florida training camp, officials said yesterday.

To won a Commonwealth Games relay gold in 2014 and world silver medals in 2012 and 2013 before switching from representing Australia to his native Hong Kong, for whom he held 16 records.

The Hong Kong Sports Institute said To was on a three-month training programme at the University of Florida when he died.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

FA to pay tribute to Christchurch victims

LONDON • The Football Association has said a tribute will be paid to the victims of the mass shooting in Christchurch before England's European Championship qualifier against the Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday.

Fifty people died in the attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city and Australian Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, has since been charged with murder.

REUTERS

Team Sky to become Team Ineos from May 1

LONDON • Sky and 21st Century Fox have agreed the sale of Team Sky to Ineos, Team Sky announced yesterday.

Chemicals group Ineos, owned by Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe, will become the sole owners of the cycling team from May 1 and will continue to fund the current team, honouring all existing commitments to riders, staff and partners, the statement said.

The British professional cycling team have won eight Grand Tours since 2012, including Geraint Thomas' Tour de France win last July.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE