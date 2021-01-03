Sports World: Homecoming for Hasselbaink at Burton

Homecoming for Hasselbaink at Burton

LONDON • Burton Albion have reappointed former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as their new manager to replace Jake Buxton, who was dismissed following Tuesday's 4-3 home defeat by Wigan Athletic, the League One (third-tier) football club said.

Hasselbaink was first named Burton manager in November 2014 and guided the team to the League Two (fourth-tier) title.

He then left to take charge of Queens Park Rangers a year later.

REUTERS

Van Gerwen loses 5-0 in darts world c'ship

LONDON • Three-time winner Michael van Gerwen crashed out of the world darts championship on Friday, suffering a 5-0 whitewash by Dave Chisnall.

A superb quarter-final display from England's Chisnall at Alexandra Palace saw him hit 14 maximum 180s as he moved into the semi-finals for the first time. Chisnall's last-four opponent will be two-time winner Gary Anderson, while the other semi-final will be between Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE