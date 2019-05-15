Sports World: Home win but most unlikely to progress

Home win but most unlikely to progress

Early goals by Adam Swandi and Abdil Qaiyyim earned Home United a 2-0 win over Philippine side Kaya at Jalan Besar Stadium last night to finish second in Group H of the AFC Cup.

But they will almost certainly miss out on the Asean zone semi-finals owing to poor goal difference.

Indonesia's PSM Makassar, who had already topped the group, beat Lao Toyota 3-0 in Vientiane.

Another Barca bid for Griezmann

BARCELONA • Barcelona are set to make another attempt to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid after last year's long saga led to the France forward turning them down, according to multiple reports in the Spanish media yesterday.

The 28-year-old detailed his internal struggles about whether to make the move before penning a new contract until 2023 in a widely mocked documentary called "The Decision".

While his release clause is close to €200 million (S$307.7 million), that figure will reportedly drop to €120 million on July 1, with Catalan daily Sport claiming that the sale of Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho will fund the transfer.

REUTERS

De Rossi to leave Roma but will play on

ROME • Stalwart Daniele de Rossi's 18-year Roma playing career will finish this weekend although he will not retire, the Serie A club said yesterday.

The former Italy midfielder's final game of the season, at home to Parma on Sunday, will be his last for the side he joined as a youth-team player in 2000.

REUTERS

Zverev shocked in Rome opener

ROME • World No. 5 Alexander Zverev crashed out of the ATP Rome Masters yesterday with a 7-5, 7-5 loss to Italian wild card Matteo Berrettini in the second round.

The 33rd-ranked Italian survived four break points in the second set, breaking the German in the 12th game to the delight of the home crowd.

Zverev, 22, had been seeded fourth in the final clay-court warm-up before the French Open, and received a first-round bye.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Serena pulls out of Italian Open

ROME • Serena Williams withdrew from the Italian Open yesterday with a recurring left knee injury.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's withdrawal comes a day after she beat Sweden's Rebecca Peterson 6-4, 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with her older sister Venus.

With the walkover, 1999 champion Venus will now meet either Johanna Konta of Britain or American seventh seed Sloane Stephens in the third round.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE