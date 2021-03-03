Sports World: Home sweet home again for Toffees

Home sweet home again for Toffees

LONDON • Everton boosted their bid to earn a top-four finish in the Premier League as Richarlison sealed a 1-0 win against struggling Southampton on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side won for the first time in six home league games thanks to the Brazilian striker's early goal.

Everton's last success at Goodison Park came against Arsenal just before Christmas, but ending a run of three consecutive home league defeats lifted the Toffees to within two points of fourth-placed West Ham (45).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-Reds forward St John dies aged 82

LONDON • Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died aged 82 following a long illness, the Premier League champions said yesterday.

He was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, helping the Merseyside club earn promotion to the First Division in his first season after joining for a then club-record fee of £37,500 (S$69,317) from Motherwell. He scored 118 goals in more than 400 games for Liverpool from 1961-71.

REUTERS

More women on board for organisers

TOKYO • Tokyo 2020 organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said yesterday the committee planned to add 12 new female directors to its board, raising the ratio of women to 42 per cent.

Committee president Seiko Hashimoto said the committee aims to raise the proportion of women on its board to 40 per cent. Muto said new members would be announced after approval by committee members today.

REUTERS

Sjostrom returns to swimming pool

LONDON • Sweden's Olympic 100m butterfly champion Sarah Sjostrom has returned to the pool three weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken elbow.

The 27-year-old posted a picture on Instagram of herself poolside with the caption: "I'm back. Just kicking of course." Sjostrom, whose world records include the 50m and 100m freestyle as well as 50m and 100m fly, broke her elbow early last month.

REUTERS