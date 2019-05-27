Sports World: Home bounce back strongly to win 4-2

Home bounce back strongly to win 4-2

Home United leapfrogged Balestier Khalsa into fifth place in the Singapore Premier League after rallying to win 4-2 at Bishan Stadium last night.

The Tigers led 2-0 through goals from Sime Zuzul and Sameer Alassane but fell apart in the second half as the Protectors bounced back with a double from Hafiz Nor and strikes by Song Ui-young and Oliver Puflett.

Home have 13 points from 10 games, two more than Balestier who have played a game more. Table toppers Brunei DPMM (27) lead Hougang United by eight points with champions Albirex a further point adrift.

China dominant in 11th Sudirman Cup win

NANNING • China whitewashed top seeds Japan 3-0 in Nanning, China to win badminton's mixed-team Sudirman Cup for the 11th time yesterday.

World No. 2 Shi Yuqi scored the winning point by coming from behind to stun world champion and world No. 1 Kento Momota 15-21, 21-5, 21-11, after the hosts had won the men's doubles and women's singles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kane set to return for Spurs' Madrid final

LONDON • Harry Kane is winning his race to make Tottenham's Champions League final starting line-up with his manager, Mauricio Pochettino, declaring himself "so happy" with the striker's recovery from an ankle injury.

The Argentinian is also optimistic that midfielder Harry Winks, and defenders Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen will shake off their injuries and be available to face Liverpool in Madrid on Saturday.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Hataoka, Law lead the pack in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG • Japan's Nasa Hataoka eagled the par-five 15th in a six-under 65 Saturday to grab a share of the 54-hole lead with Bronte Law (67) of England at the LPGA Pure Silk Championship.

Hataoka, who earned her third LPGA title at the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California in March, had five birdies in her first 12 holes at Kingsmill Resort in Virginia, ending her day on 13-under 200, one stroke ahead of American Jennifer Song (68) and Canada's Brooke Henderson (64).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE