Sports World: Hoffenheim fire coach over 'differences'

Hoffenheim fire coach over 'differences'

BERLIN • Hoffenheim have sacked coach Alfred Schreuder four games before the end of the Bundesliga season over differences in the way they believe the team should develop, the German football club said yesterday.

The 47-year-old Dutchman, who had a contract to 2022, had arrived at the start of the season from Ajax Amsterdam.

Hoffenheim are seventh on 43 points and battling for a Europa League place next season. Other coaches from within the club would steer the side through the remaining games.

REUTERS

Virus fallout forces USTA to cut 110 staff

NEW YORK • The United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Monday that it will eliminate 110 jobs and close its White Plains office in New York as part of belt-tightening measures brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak.

It said in a statement that the measures were necessary to combat the negative long-reaching financial effects of the pandemic and ensure that its flagship tournament, the US Open, will remain a world-class event.

The USTA will save more than US$20 million (S$27.8 million) by instituting management salary reductions and furloughing about 100 employees.

REUTERS

Madrid aims to host Champs League final

MADRID • Madrid's mayor has said the Spanish capital is in talks about hosting this year's Champions League final if the organisers decide to move it from Turkey due to the coronavirus crisis.

European club football's biggest game was scheduled to be played at Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium on May 30 but the competition was suspended at the last-16 stage in March.

REUTERS

French court rejects league clubs' appeal

PARIS • France's highest administrative court yesterday rejected an appeal by Lyon, Amiens and Toulouse to reverse a decision to end the French Ligue 1 football season early amid the Covid-19 crisis.

However, the State Council ruled that relegation for Toulouse and Amiens should be suspended.

REUTERS