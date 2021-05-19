Sports World: Hodgson's Palace spell ends on Sunday

Hodgson's Palace spell ends on Sunday

LONDON • Roy Hodgson is to step down as Crystal Palace manager at the end of the season, the club announced yesterday.

The 73-year-old, who has been in coaching for 45 years, will bring the curtain down on his four-year spell at his boyhood club against one of his former sides, Liverpool, on Sunday.

The former England manager's contract was due to expire in the close season after another campaign in which he maintained Palace's Premier League status.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kroos Covid blow for Real in season finale

MADRID • Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for Covid-19, which rules him out of the decisive final league game of the football season this weekend.

Real, second in La Liga and two points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid (83), face Villarreal on Saturday.

Atletico travel to relegation-threatened Valladolid on the same day, knowing that a victory will guarantee their first league crown since 2013-14.

REUTERS

Serie A to defer March wages by a month

ROME • The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has approved a request from Serie A to push back the deadline for the payment of March salaries by a month due to the financial consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the FIGC council unanimously voted in favour of the move on Monday, moving the deadline from this month to the next to help football clubs struggling with the economic impact of the pandemic.

REUTERS

New York Marathon will have smaller field

NEW YORK • A limited field of 33,000 runners will return to the starting line for the 50th edition of the New York City Marathon in November after it was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual event that draws thousands of cheering fans to the Big Apple will take place on Nov 7. The race, typically the final of the six World Marathon Majors each year, is hugely popular with amateur runners and professionals alike and saw a record 53,627 finishers in 2019, the last time it was held.

REUTERS