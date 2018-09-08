Sports World: Ho eighth in shooting world championships

Ho eighth in shooting world championships

CHANGWON (South Korea) • Singapore shooter Ho Xiu Yi finished eighth in the 10m air rifle junior women's event at the World Championships yesterday with a score of 120.4.

She qualified eighth and was the first to be knocked out in the second stage.

China's Shi Mengyao won ahead of Indians Elavenil Valarivan and Shreya Agrawal.

Sarri learnt on TV he was axed by Napoli

LONDON • New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri yesterday revealed to Italian daily Il Mattino that he had learnt of his sacking as Napoli coach via TV.

He had had two years left on his contract after Napoli finished as runners-up to Italian football champions Juventus last season.

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti, who was appointed to replace Sarri, has been tasked with winning the club's first Serie A title since 1990.

Maradona to coach Mexico's Dorados

MEXICO CITY • Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been hired to coach Mexican second-division football club Dorados in his latest foray into management, the club announced on Thursday.

His colourful career has included stints coaching the Argentina national team and a series of clubs around the world.

But, after parting ways with their former coach, Dorados managed to convince Maradona to sign up for a spell in Mexico, with the club telling ESPN that they are hopeful he can stay for the remainder of this and all of next season.

Tite makes Neymar permanent skipper

NEW JERSEY • Neymar has been named Brazil's permanent captain for a second time, ending a two-year rotation policy under coach Tite.

The world's most expensive footballer at €222 million (S$355 million) vowed to lead his Selecao team-mates by example, telling reporters that the "responsibility will be a good thing for me".

The announcement came less than two months after Neymar was heavily criticised for his exaggerated reaction to fouls during the World Cup in Russia, but Tite has backed the Paris Saint-Germain forward to flourish in his new role.

