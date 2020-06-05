Sports World: HK businessman takes over Wigan

HK businessman takes over Wigan

•LONDON • Wigan have been taken over by a partnership headed by Hong Kong businessman Au Yeung Wai Kay, the club said yesterday.

The sale marks the second time ownership of the English football side, who are 20th in the 24-team Championship standings, has changed hands in the last two years after Hong Kong-based International Entertainment Corporation's takeover in November 2018.

REUTERS

Costa fined but avoids jail in tax fraud case

MADRID• • Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa has been ordered to pay a fine of €543,000 (S$860,000) after admitting to defrauding Spanish tax authorities of more than €1 million, judicial sources said yesterday.

The Spain striker agreed to pay an additional €36,000 to avoid serving a six-month jail term.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE