Sports World : High jumper Kam sets indoor mark

High jumper Kam sets indoor mark

Singapore high jumper Kampton Kam leapt 2.05m at the Luciahoppet event in Karlstad, Sweden on Wednesday to notch a national indoor best performance in the men's high jump. The 20-year-old holds the national Under-20 and Under-18 records of 2.15m and 2.10m respectively in the outdoor event.

1st intercontinental final to be in London

LONDON • London will host the first edition of a new intercontinental football final between the champions of Europe and South America when Italy face Argentina on June 1, Uefa announced on Wednesday.

Wembley is understood to be the preferred venue for the match known as the Finalissima. The clash is part of a renewed memorandum of understanding between Uefa and Conmebol till 2028, which will cover two further editions of the showpiece match in addition to the game next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pliskova out of Australian Open

MELBOURNE • World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open with a hand injury suffered in training, she said yesterday in a statement released by tournament organisers.

The Czech, 29, is the latest high-profile player to miss the Jan 17-30 tournament, with Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer also absent.

REUTERS