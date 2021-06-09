Sports World: Hewitt named England FA's first female head

Hewitt named England FA's first female head

LONDON • England's Football Association (FA) yesterday named corporate executive and former Royal Automobile Club chief Debbie Hewitt as its first woman chair, ending months of speculation over Greg Clarke's successor following his exit over inappropriate remarks.

The FA, which was formed in 1863 and has been working to become more inclusive, launched its "Pursuit of Progress" initiative in 2018 to increase the diversity of those playing, officiating, coaching, leading and governing English football.

Clarke resigned in November after a row over his reference to "coloured footballers" during questions from members of parliament.

REUTERS

Muller ends drought in German rout of Latvia

DUSSELDORF • Thomas Muller scored his first international goal in three years on Monday as Germany crushed minnows Latvia 7-1 in their final warm-up friendly before Euro 2020.

Latvia rarely got out of their half as Germany tuned up for their opening game of the European Championship against world champions France in Munich next Tuesday. After a two-year exile from international football, Muller got on the scoresheet while Premier League stars Ilkay Gundogan and Timo Werner also found the net in the rout.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-South Korea player Yoo dies of cancer at 49

SEOUL • Former South Korean footballer Yoo Sang-chul, who starred in the country's run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2002, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the Korea Football Association said on Monday. He was 49.

The midfielder was a mainstay of the South Korean team when they took the world by surprise under Guus Hiddink at the 2002 World Cup, which the country co-hosted with Japan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lakers stars James, Davis out of Olympics

LOS ANGELES • US men's basketball coach Gregg Popovich should not be counting on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for this summer's Olympic team, according to a report on Monday which said that the Los Angeles Lakers stars will skip the Tokyo Games.

Citing a source close to both players, The Athletic reported that James and Davis made their decisions due to their injury-plagued seasons.

REUTERS