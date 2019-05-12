Sports World: Herrera to leave United, PSG likely destination

Herrera to leave United, PSG likely destination

LONDON • Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has confirmed he will leave the football club at the end of the Premier League season when his contract expires, the 29-year-old said yesterday.

The Spaniard, who joined United in 2014 from Athletic Bilbao, announced his departure in an emotional farewell video on the club's Twitter account. British media have linked Herrera with a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain, but the midfielder chose not to disclose his next destination.

REUTERS

Luiz gets two more years with Chelsea

LONDON • David Luiz has signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, the Premier League football club said on Friday. The 32-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season but the Brazilian will now remain with the Blues until June 2021.

The centre-back has made 48 appearances in all competitions this season and helped Chelsea secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and a place in the Europa League final against Arsenal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kang fires 10-under 61 to go four in front

WASHINGTON • South Korean golfer Kang Sung-hoon fired six birdies in a row on his way to a bogey-free 10-under 61 on Friday to grab a four-stroke lead in the second round of the US PGA Byron Nelson tournament.

Kang, seeking his first US PGA title, stood on 16-under 126 after 36 holes at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, four strokes ahead of Americans Matt Every and Tyler Duncan, who shot a 65 and 66 respectively. Brooks Koepka fired a 66 and is alone in fourth on 11-under 131.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Federer to play in Rome ahead of Roland Garros

ROME • Roger Federer will play in this week's Italian Open as he warms up for his return to the French Open for the first time in four years, the 20-time tennis Grand Slam winner announced yesterday.

The Swiss great, playing his first clay-court event in three years, lost to Austrian Dominic Thiem 3-6, 7-6 (13-11), 6-4 in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Friday. He has never won on the clay in Rome's Foro Italico and his only title at the French Open, which starts on May 26, was in 2009.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE