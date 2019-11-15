Sports World: Henry to coach MLS side Montreal Impact

Henry to coach MLS side Montreal Impact

PARIS • Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has been appointed coach at Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Montreal Impact on a two-year contract, the Canadian club announced yesterday.

The 42-year-old, who helped France win the World Cup in 1998, endured a baptism of fire in his first coaching job.

He was fired in January after just three months at French Ligue 1 club Monaco. But he will hope to last longer at the Impact, who have said he will be in charge "for a minimum of two seasons".

REUTERS

Lorenzo set to retire after Valencia race

MADRID • Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo yesterday announced that he will retire after this weekend's season-ending race in Valencia.

The 32-year-old Spaniard's departure after an injury-blighted season leaves a coveted vacancy alongside compatriot Marc Marquez, the six-time world champion, at the Repsol Honda team.

Lorenzo has not had a top-10 finish this campaign and suffered two fractured vertebrae in his back at Assen in June.

REUTERS