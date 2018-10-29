Sports World: Henry still winless, Monaco in drop zone

Henry still winless, Monaco in drop zone

PARIS • Thierry Henry is still searching for his first win as coach of his former club Monaco after the French Ligue 1 strugglers drew 2-2 with Dijon on Saturday.

The 2017 champions, now in the relegation zone, avoided a fifth straight league loss thanks to centre back Kamil Glik's header in his third game in charge.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hoddle 'responding well' to treatment

LONDON • Former England manager Glenn Hoddle is in serious condition but responding well to treatment after suffering a heart attack, his spokesman said yesterday. He was working for BT Sport as a pundit on his 61st birthday on Saturday when he collapsed.

REUTERS

S'pore third in table tennis event in China

Singapore were third in the Silk Road Cup China-Asean table tennis tournament in Jingxi in the Guangxi region after thrashing Malaysia 3-0 yesterday. They lost 3-0 to the hosts in the semi-finals.

Wong Xin Ru beat Ho Ying 3-0 in women's singles, Ethan Poh overcame Wong Qi Shen 3-1 in men's singles and Pearlyn Koh/Gerald Yu defeated Karen Lyne/Amos Ling 3-0 in mixed doubles.

Koh joint 27th in India but Slorach collapses

Singaporean Koh Deng Shan tied for 27th at the Panasonic Open India at Delhi Golf Club with a two-under 70 yesterday, giving him a four-under 284 total, 13 behind the local winner Khalin Joshi (68).

But compatriot Mitchell Slorach slumped to joint 47th after a 75 to finish on even par. Mardan Mamat and Choo Tze Huang did not make the 146 cut.

Nelly now an LPGA winner like older sis

TAIPEI • Nelly Korda claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory at the Taiwan Championship in Taoyuan yesterday to join her older sister Jessica, 25, as a winner on the golf circuit.

The 20-year-old, daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr, shot a four-under 68 for a 275 total to finish two shots clear of Australia's Lee Min-jee (66).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jang dropped over fake documents

SEOUL • Jang Hyun-soo, 27, has been excluded from the South Korean football team that will play two friendlies in Australia next month after admitting he gave false community service records required for his military service exemption, the Korea FA said yesterday.

The FC Tokyo player avoided conscription after winning gold at the 2014 Asian Games but is required to complete basic military training of up to 60 days, as well as 544 hours of sports-related community service.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE