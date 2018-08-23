Sports World: Henry agrees to take up Bordeaux post

Henry agrees to take up Bordeaux post

PARIS • Former France forward Thierry Henry is set to become coach of Bordeaux, broadcaster RMC Sport reported yesterday, citing sources close to the Ligue 1 club.

Henry, who enjoyed a stellar club career with Arsenal and Barcelona, had been the assistant coach for the Belgium national team.

France's record goalscorer will replace former Uruguay international Gus Poyet, who was suspended last week after criticising the club's transfer dealings this season.

REUTERS

Zverev turns to Lendl ahead of the US Open

BERLIN • Germany's Alexander Zverev has boosted his coaching team ahead of next week's US Open by adding former Grand Slam winner Ivan Lendl to his staff.

The fourth-ranked Zverev is eager to improve on his poor record at the US Open, having never made it past the second round.

His best performance at a Grand Slam was when he lost in the quarter-finals at the French Open in May.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

VAR set to be used in Champions League

LONDON • Uefa is aiming to introduce the video assistant referee (VAR) system from the quarter-finals of this season's Champions League after being impressed by its use during the World Cup in Russia.

Uefa's club competitions committee is expected to recommend approval for VAR next week and a final decision should be made by its executive committee at the end of next month.

European football's governing body will also consider using VAR at Euro 2020 but a decision on that may be taken at a later date.

THE TIMES, LONDON