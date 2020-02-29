Sports World: Hearing on Russian appeal not till end-April

Hearing on Russian appeal not till end-April

MOSCOW • Russia's appeal against a four-year ban from the Olympics and other major sporting events will not be heard before the end of April and will be closed to the public, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Thursday night.

The World Anti-Doping Agency last December barred Russian athletes from competing under their country's flag at major international tournaments after it found that Moscow had provided it with doctored laboratory data.

REUTERS

Nadal cruises into final four, Dimitrov up next

ACAPULCO • World No. 2 Rafael Nadal remained on course for his third ATP Mexico Open title by breezing past South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday, boosting his record at this event to 18-2 overall.

Next up for the top seed and 19-time Grand Slam winner in the last four today is Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who ousted Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 earlier.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lindberg out but gets the better of five men

WELLINGTON • Major winner Pernilla Lindberg missed the cut yesterday after becoming the first woman golfer to compete at the New Zealand Open, but still achieved her pre-tournament goals.

The Swede, who won the 2018 ANA Inspiration, said she wanted to "beat just one man" and ended up beating five male pros, finishing the second round in a five-way tie for 147th place after a one-over 73 for a total of 153.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Unheralded duo lead as Koepka falters in wind

MIAMI • Tom Lewis earned a share of the first-round lead at golf's Honda Classic with a bogey-free four-under 66 in windy Florida on Thursday.

The Briton and American Harris English are one stroke ahead of a large group on a day when four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka fired a 74 in demanding conditions at a water-lined PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

REUTERS