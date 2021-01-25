Sports World: Hatton wins, McIlroy falters in Abu Dhabi

Hatton wins, McIlroy falters in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI • Tyrrell Hatton outshone Rory McIlroy in a head-to-head battle to claim the US$8 million (S$10.6 million) Abu Dhabi Championship, the European Tour's season-opener, by four shots yesterday.

The Englishman shot a fine bogey-free six-under 66 to total 18-under 270, with lowly ranked Australian Jason Scrivener second after the same closing score.

Ulsterman McIlroy, who was third after slumping to a 72 to end on 275, is set to be displaced by Hatton as world No. 6 today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Trio of leaders after La Quinta 3rd round

LOS ANGELES • Max Homa fired a seven-under 65 to end in a three-way tie for the lead on Saturday heading into the final round of the PGA American Express tournament in California.

The 30-year-old, chasing the second PGA Tour win of his career after victory at the Wells Fargo in 2019, carded nine birdies to finish on 15-under 201 alongside fellow American Tony Finau and South Korea's Kim Si-woo, who both shot 67.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kang still without a bogey after 3 rounds

MIAMI • Danielle Kang produced a battling display to hold on to a two-shot lead after a ferocious challenge from Jessica Korda in the third round of the LPGA season-opening Tournament of Champions on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who did not drop a shot in her first three rounds, relied on a red-hot putter to card an eight-under 63 at Four Season Golf & Sports Club in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, while fellow American Korda finished with just the fifth 11-under 60 score in Tour history.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hazard ends drought and shows promise

MADRID • Eden Hazard reminded Real Madrid of his class in Saturday's 4-1 La Liga win at Alaves and was backed by his teammates to rediscover his old self, after an underwhelming display since his move for a club-record €100 million (S$161.7 million) from Chelsea in June 2019.

Making only his fifth start of the campaign due to injuries and a positive Covid-19 test, the Belgian scored and provided an assist for Karim Benzema's strike and the latter told reporters he was hopeful his fellow forward "will return to his best".

REUTERS