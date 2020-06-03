Sports World: Hasenhuttl extends Southampton deal

Hasenhuttl extends Southampton deal

LONDON • Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has signed a four-year contract to stay with the club until 2024, eight months since his team suffered a record 9-0 home Premier League mauling by Leicester.

The deal marks a remarkable change in fortunes for the 52-year-old Austrian, who joined the Saints on a 2½-year contract in December 2018 after Mark Hughes' departure and rescued them from relegation last season.

REUTERS

French rugby league cancelled, no winners

PARIS • French rugby yesterday confirmed it had abandoned hope of completing its coronavirus-interrupted club season and announced that it was ending the Top 14 and division two campaigns without a champion.

The decision, which still needs to be ratified by an extraordinary meeting of the National Rugby League general assembly on June 11, means that rugby ends its season without a club champion for the first time since 1942. There will be no promotion to, or relegation from, either of the top two divisions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE