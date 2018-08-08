Sports World: Hart moves to Burnley for reported $6.2m

Hart moves to Burnley for reported $6.2m

LONDON • Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart yesterday signed a two-year contract with Premier League football club Burnley, after falling out of favour at Manchester City.

Burnley, who have two England goalkeepers in Nick Pope and Tom Heaton, did not disclose the fee but media reports said it was around £3.5 million (S$6.2 million).

The 31-year-old made 348 appearances for City, winning two league titles.

Bolt goes Down Under in bid to be footballer

SYDNEY • Retired Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt will train with A-League side Central Coast Mariners later this month as he continues his quest to become a professional footballer, the Australian club said yesterday.

The Jamaican, who won eight gold medals, has also trained with German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns and Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset.

2020 Games chief wants summer clock switch

TOKYO • Yoshiro Mori, the chief organiser of the 2020 Olympics, yesterday called for Japan to introduce daylight saving time to reduce the effect of the extreme summer heat on athletes and spectators.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly agreed to consider the plan.

