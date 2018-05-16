Sports World: Hart fails to make England WC squad

Hart fails to make England WC squad

LONDON • Joe Hart yesterday became the first high-profile omission from England's national football team for the World Cup after manager Gareth Southgate opted against selecting the goalkeeper for the Finals in Russia this June 14-July15.

Hart, who has won 75 caps for England and spent the season on loan at West Ham, was told he would not be travelling to his fifth major tournament.

Burnley's Nick Pope is the likeliest to replace Hart in the 23-man squad, which Southgate will reveal today.

THE GUARDIAN

Low selects Neuer for Russia despite injury

BERLIN • Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was named in their preliminary Russia World Cup squad yesterday despite having been out injured since September.

Coach Joachim Low, who also agreed a contract extension to 2022, sprang a surprise by leaving out 2014 World Cup final scorer Mario Gotze due to his poor form this season.

His Borussia Dortmund team-mate Marco Reus, however, looks set for his first World Cup.

REUTERS

Home through to AFC Cup Asean zonal final

Home United beat 10-man Persija Jakarta 3-1 away last night, thanks to goals from Shahril Ishak (seventh and 12th minute) and Song Ui Yong (45th) to win their AFC Cup Asean zonal semi-finals 6-3 on aggregate.

They will face either Ceres Negros or Yangon United in a two-legged Asean zonal final in August.

Mancini on a mission to rally fallen Azzurri

MILAN • New Italy coach Roberto Mancini yesterday said he wanted to restore pride in the national side six months after their shock failure to qualify for the World Cup.

The Italian also said he planned to recall Mario Balotelli. The striker has not played for the Azzurri since the 2014 World Cup.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

S'pore para-cyclists gets $20k boost

Singapore's para-cycling team secured a $20,000 sponsorship yesterday through a partnership between the Singapore Disability Sports Council and asset management firm EFA Group.

Funds will be channelled to a few high-performance activities for the team starting this month.