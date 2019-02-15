Sports World: Harrison, youth coach of United's 'Class of 92' dies

Harrison, youth coach of United's 'Class of 92' dies

LONDON • Eric Harrison, the man who coached Manchester United's famous "Class of 92" has died at the age of 81, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Former United boss Alex Ferguson led the tributes to Harrison, who was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, describing his contribution to football in general as "incredible". David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary and Phil Neville, and Nicky Butt also wrote their tributes via Instagram.

Injured Sharapova pulls out of Indian Wells

LOS ANGELES• Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from next month's WTA Indian Wells Open in California after failing to overcome a right shoulder injury, organisers said on Wednesday.

The injury also forced the Russian tennis star, 31, to pull out of a St Petersburg event last month.

Free Community Shield tickets up for grabs

A limited number of complimentary tickets to the Feb 23 Community Shield match between Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata and Home United at Jalan Besar Stadium are now available.

Each individual can apply for up to four tickets at www.fas.org.sg/tickets. The tickets will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

There will also be a host of fringe activities for fans at the stadium from 3pm before kick-off at 6pm.