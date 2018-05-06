Sports World: Hannah smashes junior heptathlon mark

Hannah smashes junior heptathlon mark

Heptathlete Hannah Tan bettered a 30-year-old Singapore junior record yesterday, at the Thailand Open Track and Field Championship in Bangkok.

The 18-year-old scored 3,520 points in the seven-event heptathlon, bettering Hong Xiaojing's mark of 3,132 set at the Asian Junior Track and Field Championship in September 1988.

Home in another high-scoring thriller

Home United were involved in their second 3-3 draw in four days in the Singapore Premier League, after allowing Warriors FC to snatch a point last night at Bishan Stadium.

Warriors' Ho Wai Loon scored after two minutes, before Home responded through Song Ui Yong (14th minute) and Faizal Roslan (63rd). Jonathan Behe equalised in the 82nd minute for Warriors before Song replied with a penalty three minutes later. Behe had the last laugh with an injury-time goal.

Home had drawn 3-3 with Hougang United on Wednesday.

Zverev, Kohlschreiber to clash in Munich final

MUNICH • Defending champion Alexander Zverev will play German compatriot Philipp Kohlschreiber in the final of the ATP tournament in Munich, after a straight-sets win over South Korea's Chung Hyeon yesterday.

The top seed put in an assured display to seal a 7-5, 6-2 victory in 1hr 31min to claim his first win against Chung at the third attempt.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Simeone to watch Europa final from stands

LAUSANNE • Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone will be banished to the stands for the Europa League final, after Uefa on Friday handed him a four-match ban for insulting a match official during the April 26 semi-final first leg.

He has already served one match of the ban after watching from the stands on Thursday as Atletico beat Arsenal 1-0 in the second leg to advance to the final, where they will face Marseille. He was also fined €10,000 (S$16,000) by European football's governing body said.

REUTERS

First woman to get shot at NBA head coach post

LOS ANGELES • The Milwaukee Bucks plan to interview San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, 41, for their head coaching role, ESPN.com reported on Friday.

Hammon, the first woman to serve as an assistant coach in the National Basketball Association, would also be the first woman to interview for a head coaching position in the league.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE