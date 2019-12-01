Sports World: Hamilton's Abu Dhabi pole, record 88th

Hamilton's Abu Dhabi pole, record 88th

ABU DHABI • Lewis Hamilton took pole position yesterday for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - the six-time Formula One champion's record-extending 88th pole of his career.

It also moved the Briton level on a season-leading five poles with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished 0.194sec behind but will start last after making an extra engine-part change. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third quickest, 0.360sec behind Hamilton.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Local sports get air time on Singtel Mio

1 Play Sports has announced a partnership with Singtel TV that will see local sports content being delivered on Singtel Mio Ch113 every weekday from 4pm to 8pm.

Competitions from the Ministry of Education's National School Games to the professional leagues of the national sports associations will now get exposure on the platform.

1 Play Sports, a local start-up, has live streamed competitions such as the World Pencak Silat Championships and netball Nations Cup, as well as Singapore school sports.

Spurs upset form book against Clippers

SAN ANTONIO • LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White poured in 17 points apiece and six San Antonio players scored in double figures as the struggling Spurs shocked the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 107-97 in the National Basketball Association on Friday night.

Former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, in his second game back in San Antonio after being traded to Toronto before last season and signing with the Clippers this summer, led all scorers with 19 points.

REUTERS