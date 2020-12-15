Sports World: Hamilton hopes to sign deal before Christmas

Hamilton hopes to sign deal before Christmas

ABU DHABI • World champion Lewis Hamilton, who has won six of his record seven titles with Mercedes since joining in 2013, ended speculation about future intentions on Sunday when he made clear he expects to sign a new contract with the Silver Arrows before Christmas.

The Briton said talks with team chief Toto Wolff were likely to start in the next "couple of weeks" and his plans was "to be here next year".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Olson in 'shock' after death of father-in-law

HOUSTON • The father-in-law of Amy Olson, who led after the opening round and was second going into the final round at the US Women's Open, unexpectedly died on Saturday night.

An LPGA spokesman said the Olson family were "understandably in shock", adding the American will not comment any further until the final round of the year's last Major, which was suspended due to inclement weather, finishes.

REUTERS

English and Kuchar sharpest at Shootout

MIAMI • American duo Harris English and Matt Kuchar captured an unprecedented third title at the QBE Shootout on Sunday in record-shattering fashion.

Kuchar, the reigning Singapore Open champion, and English became the most successful partnership in the event's history. The 2013 and 2016 champions carded a 12-under 60 in the concluding four-ball session at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida for a total of 37-under 179.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dortmund sack Favre after Stuttgart hiding

DORTMUND • Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund fired head coach Lucien Favre on Sunday, a day after the team suffered their heaviest home defeat in over a decade, losing 5-1 to VfB Stuttgart.

The board said they had no choice but to get rid of the Swiss, who has been replaced by assistant Edin Terzic, as the "current negative development has put our season goals in danger".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Result over style for Koeman's Barcelona

BARCELONA • Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he was more interested in ensuring his side beat Levante after Sunday's unconvincing 1-0 victory in La Liga rather than focusing on the manner in which they won.

Captain Lionel Messi scored the winner but the critics hit out at the Dutchman's negative tactics at the Nou Camp, leaving him peeved at those "looking to cause a stir".

REUTERS

Springboks' Dyantyi banned for doping

JOHANNESBURG • Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi has been banned for four years after taking three illegal substances, the South African Institute for Drug-free Sport confirmed yesterday.

The 26-year-old winger, who plays for the Lions in Super Rugby, tested positive for metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 while attending a Springboks camp last year and his B sample also came back positive.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE