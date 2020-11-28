Sports World: Hamilton and Bottas hot in practice

Hamilton and Bottas hot in practice

PLACE • Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set the pace in yesterday's opening practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of Valtteri Bottas, completing a one-two for Mercedes.

The Briton, who equalled Michael Schumacher's record haul of seven titles in Turkey, lapped the 5.4km Sakhir desert track in 1 minute and 29.033 seconds, 0.449sec clear of the Finn. Bahrain is the first of a whirlwind Middle Eastern triple-header that wraps up the season next month.

REUTERS

Robertson's charity for vulnerable kids

LONDON • Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has launched his own charity aimed at helping vulnerable children in his native Scotland, after being inspired by Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford's drive to tackle child hunger in Britain.

The charity, named AR26 in reference to Robertson's jersey number, will provide equal access to training, further education and job opportunities, and also support children with critical illnesses.

REUTERS

Ibrahimovic, Sweden coach explore return

MILAN • Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks with Sweden head coach Janne Andersson about a potential return to the national team, the Swedish FA said on Thursday.

The news comes a day after the 39-year-old, who retired from international football after the 2016 World Cup, hinted that he was open to donning his country's jersey ahead of next year's Euro 2020.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mbappe and Co slam police brutality

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe on Thursday joined his France teammates and other athletes in condemning French police after a video showing three officers beating a black music producer in Paris went viral.

Calling it "unbearable", the forward tweeted it was "unacceptable violence". Barcelona duo Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Umtiti, and Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert also condemned the incident.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

England's Jones backs Wales' Pivac

LONDON • England rugby coach Eddie Jones says his Wales counterpart Wayne Pivac should be given time to get things right, after a poor run led to calls for the Kiwi to be sacked.

Backing him to turn things around ahead of today's Autumn Nations Cup Test with Wales at Parc y Scarlets, Jones said Welsh fans should keep faith in Pivac as he will eventually come good.

REUTERS