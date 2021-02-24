Sports World: Halep out of Qatar Open, Barty's top seed

Halep out of Qatar Open, Barty's top seed

DOHA • World No. 3 Simona Halep has pulled out of next week's Qatar Open, organisers of the WTA tennis event said yesterday.

The reigning Wimbledon champion gave no reason for her withdrawal but said on Instagram she "can't wait to be back in Doha next year".

With Halep missing, the top seeds in Qatar will be world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who lost in the Australian Open last eight last week, and fourth-ranked Sofia Kenin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MMA's One C'ship to explore US listing

HONG KONG • Asian mixed martial arts firm One Championship is considering options including seeking a listing in the United States via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Singapore-based promotion has reportedly picked Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs Group to help prepare for the potential listing.

The company, whose valuation is more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion), could also raise capital via other routes including an initial public offering or seeking funds privately.

BLOOMBERG

No other Covid cases for French rugby team

PARIS • The French Rugby Federation yesterday said there had been no further positive Covid-19 tests among its playing squad or backroom staff as they prepare for this weekend's Six Nations game against Scotland in Paris.

Five players - captain Charles Ollivon, Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Romain Taofifenua and Brice Dulin - have been withdrawn from the squad after contracting Covid-19.

The Six Nations Testing Oversight Group will review the situation today and determine if Sunday's Test can go ahead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE