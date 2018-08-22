Sports World :Halep injured but will be ready for US Open

Halep injured but will be ready for US Open

LOS ANGELES • World No. 1 Simona Halep withdrew from the WTA Connecticut Open on Monday with a leg injury, the day after losing the Cincinnati Masters final to Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens.

The Romanian said that she needed to rest but still plans to take part in next week's US Open.

She will be replaced in the women's draw by Swiss lucky loser Belinda Bencic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Charges dropped for Hillsborough officer

LONDON • A former British police chief constable accused of lying over his role in the 1989 Hillsborough Stadium crush in which 96 Liverpool fans died will no longer face any charges, prosecutors said yesterday.

Norman Bettison had originally been charged with four offences of misconduct.

The Crown Prosecution Service, however, said it had discontinued the case after a review of evidence.

REUTERS

Gasly set to replace Ricciardo at Red Bull

LONDON • Formula One driver Pierre Gasly will move from Toro Rosso to Red Bull Racing as the replacement for departing Daniel Ricciardo from 2019, the team announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old had been widely tipped to replace Renault-bound Ricciardo, with Toro Rosso the feeder team to Red Bull.

Gasly finished in fourth in Bahrain and has two further top-10 finishes from the first half of this F1 campaign.

REUTERS

City short on 'keepers after Bravo's injury

LONDON • Manchester City could be without reserve goalkeeper Claudio Bravo for the rest of the season after he ruptured an Achilles tendon, the Premier League champions said on Monday.

Bravo's absence leaves City short on back-up for No. 1 Ederson, with rookie Daniel Grimshaw the only other goalkeeper in their first-team squad and the transfer window closed until January. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Reds' Karius set to join Besiktas on loan

LONDON • Goalkeeper Loris Karius, whose fumbles led to Liverpool's 3-1 loss in the Champions League final, is to join Turkey's Besiktas on a two-year loan deal, local reports said on Monday.

The deal would be worth €2 million (S$3.15 million) and an announcement was to be expected soon, said Turkish daily Hurriyet.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE