Sports World: Hachimura, Susaki named flagbearers

Hachimura, Susaki named flagbearers

TOKYO • National Basketball Association star Rui Hachimura will carry Japan's flag at the Tokyo Games, Japanese Olympic chiefs said yesterday - although fans might not be allowed into the stadium to watch the opening ceremony on July 23.

The Washington Wizards forward will carry the flag along with two-time world champion wrestler Yui Susaki.

But with concern growing again over rising Covid-19 cases, organisers have said they may need to rethink attendance limits, currently set at 10,000, for Olympic events, to reduce infection risks.

Second-largest team for Aussies in Tokyo

SYDNEY • Australia will take 472 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, the Australian Olympic Committee announced yesterday, the country's second largest team for an overseas Summer Games.

Some of the 254 women and 218 men, including the women's softball team, competing in 33 sports are already in Japan making their final preparations.

Covid-19 has severely disrupted qualifying and Australia's travelling contingent - second in size only to the 482 who went to Athens in 2004 - might have been larger but for opportunities denied by the pandemic.

Doncic triple-double gives Slovenia a spot

PARIS • Italy, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Germany took the last four available spots in the men's Olympic basketball tournament at the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Games after winning their respective qualifying events on Sunday.

Having won the European title in 2017, Slovenia advanced to the Olympics for the first time as an independent nation on the back of a triple-double from Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who racked up 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

