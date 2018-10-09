Sports World: Gunners to sport three stripes in 2019

Gunners to sport three stripes in 2019

LONDON • Arsenal have signed a new kit deal with German sportswear giant adidas starting from July next year, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Adidas will take over from Puma, whose five-year contract with the Gunners expires at the end of the season. British media reported the new deal would be worth £300 million (S$543 million) over five years until 2024.

Terry hangs up his boots, may coach Villa

LONDON • Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry announced his retirement from professional football on his Instagram page on Sunday.

The 37-year-old, who spent the bulk of his career with Chelsea, captained Aston Villa last season and the Championship side are said to be keen for Terry to join their coaching staff.

Terry recently rejected a chance to play for Spartak Moscow, saying a move to Russia was not right for his family.

Lee pleads for space after cancer care

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian badminton ace Lee Chong Wei said he needed to be left alone to rest for at least a few days after returning home following nose cancer treatment in Taiwan.

The world No. 5 and three-time Olympic silver medallist returned on Sunday night in a private jet, Bernama news agency said.

Lee was whisked away in a four-car convoy with heavily-tinted windows and the New Straits Times newspaper said he had afterwards texted his "need to rest" and would " hold a press conference soon with members of the media".

Kyrgios, Wawrinka bow out in Shanghai

SHANGHAI • Australian Nick Kyrgios exited the Shanghai Masters in ignominy for the third year running yesterday, appearing to lose heart during his first-round defeat.

The world No. 38 was on the end of a surprise 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 loss to 104th-ranked American qualifier Bradley Klahn.

Another high-profile name to go out at the first hurdle was three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, who was defeated by Croatia's Borna Coric 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

