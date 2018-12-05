Sports World: Gunners, Spurs to play minnows in FA Cup

Gunners, Spurs to play minnows in FA Cup

LONDON • Arsenal could play non-league side Solihull Moors in the third round of the FA Cup, while rivals Tottenham may face fellow minnows Southport after Monday's draw.

Solihull will host 13-time record winners Arsenal if they beat third-tier Blackpool in a second-round replay next Tuesday while Southport must first defeat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers.

Holders Chelsea were drawn at home to Nottingham Forest, while Manchester United will host Reading, and Liverpool travel to Wolves in the only all-Premier League tie of the round. The games will be played in early January.

REUTERS

Newcastle owner aims to sell club by January

LONDON • Newcastle owner Mike Ashley wants to sell the Premier League club before the January transfer window and told Sky News on Monday that talks on a deal had made promising progress.

Ashley, 54, who is also majority shareholder at sportswear retailer Sports Direct, added that he was hopeful of stepping aside to find an owner "that will please everybody".

The Briton, who bought the controlling stake in 2007, said he was not in exclusive talks with any party, but confirmed they were "in a more progressed stage than they've ever been".

REUTERS

Super Rugby yet to decide on downsizing

SYDNEY • Reports that Super Rugby will shrink from 15 to 14 teams as part of the next broadcast deal are speculative and no decisions have yet been made over the size of the competition from 2021, governing body Sanzaar said yesterday.

Last season, the annual competition shrank from 18 teams to 15 after struggling for viewership in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday suggested that a further shrinkage was planned with the Sunwolves, who are co-based in Tokyo and Singapore, facing the axe.

REUTERS

Alonso gets Chevrolet engine for Indy 500

LONDON • Fernando Alonso will have a Chevrolet engine in his McLaren when the two-time Formula One champion attempts to win next year's Indianapolis 500 at the second attempt, the team announced yesterday.

He is aiming to complete the Triple Crown, having already won the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Monaco Grand Prix.

REUTERS