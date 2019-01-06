Sports World: Guardiola warned for touchline rant

Guardiola warned for touchline rant

LONDON • Pep Guardiola has been warned by the Football Association over his behaviour, after the Manchester City manager launched into a touchline rant during the 2-1 victory against Liverpool.

Guardiola threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson, after a decision went against City in the second half on Thursday. It is his first warning and the decision was posted on the FA website, which also states that any manager receiving four such warnings must serve a touchline ban.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Maradona out of hospital, no danger

BUENOS AIRES • Argentinian football great Diego Maradona was discharged from hospital after being admitted earlier on Friday with internal bleeding in the stomach, which was discovered during routine examinations, his daughter Dalma said.

A source close to the family also told Reuters the problem was not serious and that the former Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona midfielder, who famously led his country to the 1986 World Cup title, was not in any danger.

REUTERS

James will be out at least 3 more games

LOS ANGELES • National Basketball Association superstar LeBron James, who has already missed four games with a strained left groin, will miss at least three more before being re-evaluated, the Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday.

James suffered the injury on Dec 25 when the Lakers beat Golden State 127-101.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE