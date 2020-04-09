Sports World : Greaves calls wife while in hospital

Greaves calls wife while in hospital

LONDON • Jimmy Greaves, one of England's greatest goalscorers, is said to be feeling "comfortable" after being admitted to hospital on Tuesday night for medical reasons unrelated to the coronavirus.

According to a report in the Daily Mail yesterday, the 80-year-old, who has been in poor health since suffering a stroke in 2015, was well enough to give his wife a phone call.

Greaves, who holds the record for the most goals scored in the English top flight (357), will remain under observation.

REUTERS

Ronaldinho released into house arrest

ASUNCION • A Paraguayan judge on Tuesday ordered the release of Brazil football great Ronaldinho and his brother into house arrest while they await trial on charges of using false passports to enter the country.

Judge Gustavo Amarilla told reporters that he had ordered the "continuation of house arrest in a hotel" for the pair, who had been in jail since March 6.

They will be staying at the plush colonial-style Palmaroga Hotel in the capital.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PSG to raise funds for local hospitals

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain are launching a crowdfunding platform to help the local hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic, the French Ligue 1 leaders announced yesterday.

The club are "calling on the whole PSG family to contribute".

REUTERS

Immelman leads the Internationals

NEW YORK • Trevor Immelman will be the youngest captain of the Internationals team for next year's Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour announced on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old, who won the 2008 Masters, was assistant to fellow South African Ernie Els at the last edition in December in Melbourne, where the United States won to secure an 11-1-1 edge.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lions coach wants All Blacks rematch

WELLINGTON • British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has proposed a series "decider" between the All Blacks and his composite team when the coronavirus crisis is over.

Gatland, who oversaw the Lions' 2017 tour to New Zealand, where a 15-15 deadlock at Eden Park meant the series ended in a draw, said the Test would be hugely appealing to fans.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE