Sports World: Grealish as pleased as punch to net winner

Grealish as pleased as punch to net winner

BIRMINGHAM • Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was punched in the face by a pitch invader but he had the last laugh by scoring the winner in their 1-0 victory at derby rivals Birmingham City in the English Championship yesterday.

He fell to the turf as a steward and Villa players Glenn Whelan and Tammy Abraham caught the man and dragged him away.

West Midlands police said later that a man had been arrested, while the host club apologised to Grealish and Villa and said the supporter would be banned for life from St Andrew's.

REUTERS

Kimpembe laments complacency in loss

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe has said complacency was to blame for the French champions' 3-1 last-16 second-leg loss to Manchester United that saw them eliminated from the Champions League on away goals last Wednesday.

In a video posted on YouTube channel Bros. Stories, the France defender, whose handball led to Marcus Rashford's added-time penalty winner, admitted the team "took this game lightly".

PSG became the first team in Champions League history to go out after winning 2-0 away in the opening leg and Kimpembe said the defeat "hurts a lot".

REUTERS

Liu first to go under 4 hours in 50km walk

HUANGSHAN • Rio Olympics race-walk champion Liu Hong broke the 50km world record and became the first woman to dip under the four-hour mark at an event on Saturday, the IAAF said.

The Chinese, who won the 20km gold medal in 2016, clocked 3hr 59min 15sec in an event in Huangshan, clipping more than five minutes off the previous record (4:04:36) set by compatriot Liang Rui in Taicang last year.

The 31-year-old now holds the world record for both distances, having clocked 1:24:38 in 2015 for the shorter distance.

REUTERS

Fitzpatrick holds slim lead over McIlroy

ORLANDO • Matthew Fitzpatrick fired a bogey-free five-under 67 on Saturday to seize a one-stroke lead over defending champion Rory McIlroy after the third round of golf's PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida.

Four-time Major winner McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who will complete the career Grand Slam if he wins next month's Masters, fired a 67 to stand on eight-under 208, with three players sharing third on 209.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Porter retains WBC welterweight belt

LOS ANGELES • American Shawn Porter retained his World Boxing Council welterweight title on Saturday with a split-decision win over Cuban challenger Yordenis Ugas.

Two judges awarded the fight to Porter by scores of 116-112 and 115-113, while the third ruled Ugas as a 117-111 winner and the champion, who improved to 30-2 with one draw, admitted he "was on my toes the entire fight".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE