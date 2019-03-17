Sports World: Gray sends Watford into FA Cup semi-finals

Gray sends Watford into FA Cup semi-finals

LONDON • Andre Gray came off the bench to fire Watford into the FA Cup semi-finals with the late winner in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace yesterday.

Javi Gracia's side took the lead through Etienne Capoue before Michy Batshuayi equalised for Palace after the interval.

That was the signal for Gracia to turn to Gray, whose goal helped avenge the Hornets' 2016 FA Cup semi-final loss to Palace.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Harden scores 41 points in Rockets' win over Suns

LOS ANGELES • James Harden flirted with a triple-double as the Houston Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns for their 10th win in 11 National Basketball Association (NBA) game with a 108-102 win on Friday.

Harden had 41 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. He also had six steals. The Rockets lost 106-104 reverse to the Golden State Warriors last Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Queensland Reds beat Sunwolves for first win

TOKYO • Hamish Stewart nailed a last-minute penalty as the Queensland Reds produced a comeback in Tokyo to beat Japan's Sunwolves 34-31 yesterday and post their first win of the Super Rugby season.

The Australians trailed 21-5 at half-time but their bench provided an instant impact after the break, scoring four tries in 16 minutes in the turnaround.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE