Sports World: Good start for S'pore in water polo tourney

Good start for S'pore in water polo tourney

The hosts started their Fina Water Polo Challengers' Cup Singapore campaign with a 26-5 thrashing of Zimbabwe at the OCBC Aquatic Centre yesterday.

Lee Cheng Kang top-scored with seven goals, while Ang An Jun, Chiam Kun Yang and Tang Yee Heng each notched a hat-trick in the Group A tie.

Singapore will face Malaysia at the same venue at 7.30pm today.

S'pore to weigh costs & benefits of GP race

The Singapore government will "assess the costs versus the benefits of our options, to decide whether to continue having F1 in Singapore beyond 2021", said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing in a written reply to a parliamentary question by MP Liang Eng Hwa.

In the reply yesterday, Mr Chan added that between 2008 and 2018, the race is shown to more than 840 million viewers worldwide, and has contributed more than $1.4 billion in tourism receipts and attracted more than 490,000 international visitors.

Lowry extends deal with Raptors

TORONTO • Five-time National Basketball Association All-Star guard Kyle Lowry has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the reigning champions Toronto Raptors worth US$31 million (S$42.8 million), ESPN reported on Monday.

The move will take the 33-year-old American, who will make US$33.4 million this year, out of next July's free agency market, according to agent Mark Bartelstein.

The deal would also produce the largest salary cap hit for an NBA player who will be 34 or older.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE