Sports World: Good show by S'pore paddlers in Europe

Good show by S'pore paddlers in Europe

Zhou Jingyi won the Under-17 girls' singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender Szombathely on Saturday after beating India's Yashaswini Deepak Ghorpade 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 11-9 in the final.

With her win at the Arena Savaria Szombathely in Hungary, the 16-year-old Singaporean avenged her loss to Yashaswini in the WTT Youth Contender Senec last Tuesday.

Also finishing on the podium in Hungary was compatriot Ser Lin Qian, who came in joint third in the event after an 11-9, 11-3, 11-7 defeat by Yashaswini in the semi-finals.

At the WTT Contender Lasko in Slovenia, national paddlers Zeng Jian and Lin Ye came in joint third in the women's doubles after they were beaten 11-8, 8-11, 11-5, 11-3 by Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz and Melanie Diaz in the semi-finals.

Refreshed England thump Tonga 69-3

LONDON • Eddie Jones praised his new-look England rugby team's attitude after they ran in 11 tries to thrash Tonga 69-3 in their Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham on Saturday.

Ben Youngs, Jamie George and Jonny May grabbed two tries apiece with further scores for Adam Radwan, Maro Itoje, Marcus Smith, Jamie Blamire and debutant Alex Mitchell as the 2019 World Cup runners-up claimed their largest win since 2004.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hovland in position to retain Mexican title

PLAYA DEL CARMEN • Defending champion Viktor Hovland of Norway closed with back-to-back birdies to fire a nine-under 62 and seize a two-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the Mayakoba Championship.

The bogey-free round, the lowest of his PGA Tour career, left him on 19-under 194 after 54 holes at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico. American Talor Gooch was second on 196 after a bogey-free 63, with countryman Justin Thomas on 197 after a 64.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kiwis drub Afghans to knock India out

ABU DHABI • New Zealand reached cricket's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Afghanistan yesterday, a result that eliminated giants India from the contest.

The Kiwis join Pakistan as the two teams in the semi-finals from Group 2 with eight points each, leaving India's final match against Namibia today a dead rubber.

England and Australia had already made the semi-finals from Group 1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE