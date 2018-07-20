Sports World : Golfer Yap shares lead on Route 66

Golfer Yap shares lead on Route 66

QINGDAO • Singapore golfer Jesse Yap yesterday fired six birdies for a first-round six-under 66 to share the lead with American Charlie Netzel, Briton Michael Skelton and Chinese amateur Yuan Yechun at the Qingdao Championship of the PGA Tour Series China.

The development circuit is held at the Tiger Beach Golf Links, a seaside links course in northeast China.

Cavendish's collapse ends Tour hopes

LA ROSIERE (France) • Mark Cavendish's hopes of winning a Tour de France stage this year vanished for good on Wednesday when the cyclist was disqualified from the race after failing to make the time cut on the 11th stage.

Dimension Data rider Cavendish crossed the line in 1hr 5min 33sec after stage winner Geraint Thomas, way outside the time limit that had been set at 31:27. Sprint specialist Cavendish, who has 30 Tour stage wins to his name, had appeared out of form in this year's edition, failing to fight for victory in the flat stages.

Teams punished by Fiba for Manila melee

MANILA• Basketball's governing body Fiba yesterday handed down hefty fines and suspensions over an ugly on-court melee in Manila between the Philippine and Australian national teams during a World Cup qualifier.

Thirteen players and two coaches were suspended for unsportsmanlike behaviour and a total of US$360,000 (S$494,000) in fines issued, with most of the sanctions against the Philippine hosts of the July 2 match.

Seven new events for 2022 Winter Games

LAUSANNE (Switzerland) • Seven new events have been added to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics programme, which paves the way for the highest representation of female athletes at the event, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.

IOC's executive board approved women's monobob, freestyle ski big air (men and women), short track mixed relay, a ski jumping mixed team event, mixed gender team aerials and a snowboard cross mixed team event.

Tickets on sale for Asian Netball C'ships

Tickets for the M1 Asian Netball Championships at the Singapore Sports Hub from Sept 1-9 are on sale.

The 12 teams are hosts Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Maldives, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Pakistan, Philippines and Brunei.

Day passes cost $2 (children aged 5-12) to $6 (adult) for the preliminary round, while a Finals ticket ranges from $6 (children aged 5-12) to $20 (adult).

To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/M1ANC2018Tickets