Sports World : Golf shoot-out on May 24 in Florida

Golf shoot-out on May 24 in Florida

LOS ANGELES • The coronavirus relief golf match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will be on May 24 at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

The sanctioned PGA Tour event is being dubbed The Match: Champions for Charity, and the four golfers will come together to make a charitable donation of US$10 million (S$14.1 million) to benefit Covid-19 relief.

The competition, which is being held 21/2 weeks before the PGA Tour plans to resume its season, will feature Woods and Manning up against Mickelson and Brady in team match play.

REUTERS

French Open tickets won't be rolled over

PARIS • All ticket holders for tennis' French Open, postponed from this month because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be refunded, the French Tennis Federation announced on Thursday.

Roland-Garros was initially scheduled for May 24 to June 7, but has been pushed back to likely run from Sept 27 to Oct 11. That decision was much criticised, as it was made without consultation with players and the proposed new dates clash with various other events.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sportradar monitors e-sports leagues

LOS ANGELES • The Overwatch League and Call of Duty League have joined forces on a multi-year deal with integrity service firm Sportradar for protection from betting corruption, Activision Blizzard announced on Thursday.

Per the terms of the deal, Sportradar will monitor global betting activity related to domestic and international Overwatch League and Call of Duty League competitions organised by Activision. Sportradar also will report any potential breaches, provide access to its "intelligence and investigation services unit" and look to educate players on the risks and rules on betting.

REUTERS

Bucks probe Giannis hacking incident

LOS ANGELES • The Milwaukee Bucks are investigating how hackers gained access to Giannis Antetokounmpo's social media and bank accounts, after a series of expletive-laced and racist messages from his account were posted on Thursday.

The messages included disrespectful language towards late basketball star Kobe Bryant and a claim that Antetokounmpo had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Greek star's agent, Alex Saratsis, said on Thursday afternoon that Antetokounmpo was not responsible for the messages.

REUTERS