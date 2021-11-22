Sports World: Goh rewrites own 10km national best

Goh rewrites own 10km national best

National runner Goh Chui Ling set a national best in the women's 10km (road) event for the second time in five weeks yesterday.

The 28-year-old clocked 36min 28sec at the Foulee Venissiane race in Lyon, France, eclipsing her previous mark of 37:17.5 set in Switzerland last month.

She finished 13th out of 258 runners overall.

Djokovic tight-lipped on Aussie Open status

TURIN (Italy) • Novak Djokovic, winner of a record nine Melbourne titles, has not decided whether he will be going to January's Australian Open after organisers confirmed that players must be vaccinated against Covid-19 if they want to compete in the first Grand Slam of the year.

After his semi-final defeat by Alexander Zverev on Saturday, which ruined his bid for a record-tying sixth ATP Finals title, the world No. 1 Serb said "we'll have to wait and see" when told about the announcement. He has kept mum about his vaccination status.

Messi happy to finally break Ligue 1 duck

PARIS • Lionel Messi finally scored his first Ligue 1 goal as Paris Saint-Germain opened a 12-point lead at the top ahead of Rennes (25) despite playing almost half an hour with 10 men in a 3-1 home win over Nantes on Saturday.

On opening his account domestically, the Argentina forward, who has scored three goals in the Champions League since joining from Barcelona during the close season, said he was "very happy" and he had "really wanted it".

