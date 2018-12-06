Sports World: Goh loses in last 32 of World Bowling C'ships

Goh loses in last 32 of World Bowling C'ships

National kegler Jaris Goh's challenge in the Masters event at the World Bowling Men's Championships ended yesterday in Hong Kong after he fell to Indonesia's Hardy Rachmadian in the round of 32.

The 23-year-old Singaporean lost 2-1 (203-144, 213-241, 204-199) to the Indonesian while Mitch Hupe of Canada took gold in the event.

Arsenal ready to let Welbeck leave for free

LONDON • Arsenal will allow another high-profile player to leave on a free transfer next summer, with the Premier League football club not planning to renew striker Danny Welbeck's deal.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey also had his contract offer withdrawn in September.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Russian curler banned four years for doping

MOSCOW • The Court of Arbitration for Sport handed Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky a four-year ban on Tuesday, following a positive dope test at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games in February.

Krushelnitsky and his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova were stripped of their mixed-doubles bronze after an in-competition test for meldonium.

REUTERS

Beverley fined for throwing ball at fan

LOS ANGLES • The National Basketball Association announced on Tuesday that it had fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley US$25,000 (S$34,200) for throwing the ball at a fan in Dallas on Sunday.

He was ejected as the Clippers went on to lose 114-110 to the Mavericks.

REUTERS