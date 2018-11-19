Sports World: Gilchrist exits world billiards tourney

Gilchrist exits world billiards tourney

Singapore's billiards ace Peter Gilchrist was eliminated in the last 16 of both the long-up and 150-up formats at the International Billiards and Snooker Federation's World Billiards Championship in Yangon, Myanmar, on Saturday.

The 50-year-old lost 750-690 to Britain's David Causier in the long-up event and fell 4-1 to India's Rupesh Shah in the 150-up format.

Shooting fund-raiser rakes in $1,750

A total of $1,750 was raised from the Aim for Hope Fundraiser, which saw able-bodied and para athletes from the national shooting teams coach 100 participants at Safra Yishun yesterday.

The proceeds from the event, organised by the Singapore Disability Sports Council in partnership with the Singapore Shooting Association, will help fund SDSC initiatives such as the Learn-to-Play programme, which introduces participants to sport.

Howell one stroke ahead in RSM Classic

WASHINGTON • Charles Howell kept his bid to end an 11-year PGA Tour title drought on track on Saturday, firing a two-under 68 for a one-stroke third-round lead in the RSM Classic.

His 16-under total of 196 put him one clear of fellow Americans, veteran Jason Gore and rising rookie Cameron Champ, who both carded four-under 66s on the par-70 Seaside course in Sea Island, Georgia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Luksika seals WTA Taipei Open title

TAIPEI • Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand powered past former Wimbledon 2013 finalist Sabine Lisicki 6-1, 6-3 to clinch the WTA Taipei Open title yesterday.

The second seed, who had not dropped a set in the previous rounds, maintained her hot form against the German wild card. Luksika, who won her first career title at the Mumbai Open, is enjoying the best spell of her career, having reached her highest ranking of world No. 80 earlier this month.

REUTERS

Mexican Ancer wins Australian Open

SYDNEY • Abraham Ancer of Mexico romped to a five-shot victory at the Australian Open yesterday, winning his second professional golf title.

The world No. 96, who already has two top-five finishes on the PGA Tour this season, saw off overnight challengers Americans Matt Kuchar and Keegan Bradley.

And a three-under 69 was more than enough for Ancer, who finished on 16-under 272, ahead of Australian Dimitrios Papadatos.

REUTERS