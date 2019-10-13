Sports World: Gilchrist ends 6-year world title drought

Gilchrist ends 6-year world title drought

Singapore's Peter Gilchrist won his fourth World Billiards Championship yesterday after beating defending champion Sourav Kothari 1,307-967 in Melbourne.

The Middlesbrough-born Gilchrist, 51, had lost to the Indian in last year's final. His three previous titles were in 1994, 2001 and 2013.

Filipino teen bags men's floor crown

STUTTGART • Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines won the men's floor title at the world gymnastics championships yesterday, bettering the bronze he won last year.

The 19-year-old scored 15.300 points, to finish ahead of Artem Dolgopyat of Israel (15.200) and China's Xiao Ruoteng (14.933).

On Friday, Russia's Nikita Nagornyy (88.772 points) beat compatriot and last year's champion, Artur Dalaloyan (87.165), to the men's all-around title. Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev (86.973) was third.

S'pore on hunt for first water polo cup trophy

Singapore will face Austria in tonight's final of the Fina Water Polo Challengers' Cup after both sides topped their respective groups yesterday.

The Republic beat Ireland 11-8 to win Group A while the Europeans thrashed Group B team India 17-7 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Singapore have competed at four previous editions of the Cup in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2017. Their best finish was runners-up in 2009 and in 2017, they finished sixth.

Feng rallies to reach German Open semis

Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei staged a stunning comeback to beat 96th ranked Shan Xiaona of Germany 6-11, 6-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-2, 11-2 in yesterday's German Open quarter-finals.

World No. 12 Feng faces seventh-ranked Mima Ito of Japan in Bremen today.

Coco, 15, earns shot at first WTA title

LINZ • American teen Coco Gauff will seek her first WTA title today at the Linz Open in Austria after she beat Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-4 in yesterday's semi-final.

Gauff, 15, rose to prominence after reaching the fourth round of this year's Wimbledon. The world No. 110 will face 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.

