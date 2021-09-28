Sports World: Gilchrist defeated in English Open semis

Singapore's cue master Peter Gilchrist's defence of his English Open title ended in the semi-finals as he was defeated 515-357 by world No. 3 Robert Hall on Sunday.

World No. 2 David Causier eventually won the competition after beating Hall 477-304 in the final.

Gilchrist's next event is the Welsh Open, which starts on Oct 16.

Irving's aunt critical of vaccination rules

NEW YORK • Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving does not want to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and his aunt suggested to Rolling Stone magazine that the National Basketball Association should reach some sort of compromise with anti-vaccine players that would allow them to compete in a reduced number of games.

New York City, where the Nets are based, has a mandate in place that would disallow unvaccinated athletes from practising or playing home games. Irving's aunt, Tyki, called the limitations "oppressing".

REUTERS

Organisers sorry for missed photo shoot

LONDON • Rugby Championship organisers Sanzaar and Rugby Australia yesterday apologised to Argentina after the Pumas were angered by being left out of a captains' photo shoot.

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma said his players and staff felt "disrespected" and Sanzaar said it would take responsibility for the communications breakdown.

REUTERS

