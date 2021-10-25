Sports World: Gidey smashes half marathon mark

Gidey smashes half marathon mark

VALENCIA • Letesenbet Gidey pulverised the women's half marathon world record yesterday, slicing more than a minute off the previous mark.

Running her first half marathon, the Ethiopian timed 1hr 2min 52sec to better the 1:04:02 set by Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya in April.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

France's Quartararo is MotoGP champion

IMOLA • Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo became the first Frenchman to win the MotoGP championship, following a fourth-place finish in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix yesterday.

Pole sitter and closest rival Francesco Bagnaia was leading when he crashed with five laps to go, handing Honda's Marc Marquez the race victory and Quartararo the world title with two races left.

REUTERS

Rublev 5th qualifier for ATP Finals in Italy

LONDON • Russian Andrey Rublev has become the fifth singles player to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin next month.

He joins Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in sealing spots for the Nov 14-21 event.

REUTERS

Hu beats Hashimoto to achieve double

KITAKYUSHU • China's Hu Xuwei stunned double Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto to win two golds on the final day of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships yesterday.

He edged out Hashimoto (15.066) by 0.1 point on the horizontal bar and took the parallel bars with 15.466 points.

XINHUA