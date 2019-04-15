Sports World: Geylang beat Young Lions to go fourth

Geylang beat Young Lions to go fourth

Geylang International moved up to fourth place on nine points in the nine-team Singapore Premier League yesterday when they defeated the Young Lions 1-0 at the Jalan Besar Stadium for their third win.

Greece-born Singaporean Zikos Chua, who turns 17 today, scored the winner in the 48th minute when he converted from Christopher van Huizen's cross. The Young Lions remain in eighth spot on three points.

Brunei DPMM lead on 13 points, three more than Tampines Rovers, with Hougang third above Geylang on goal difference.

Three silvers for S'pore squash team

Singapore's squash players claimed three silver medals at the 5th SEA Cup Squash Championship in Manila on Saturday.

Sneha Sivakumar, 18, and Benedict Chan, 22, were second to Malaysian Noor Ainaa Amani and Reymark Begornia of the Philippines in the women and men's singles respectively. The duo were also part of the team that finished runners-up to Malaysia in the mixed-team competition.

Quek misses Haikou play-off by one stroke

Singapore golfer Quincy Quek missed out on making a play-off by one shot at the PGA Tour Series-China's Haikou Championship, as he settled for third spot after a four-under 68 in the final round yesterday.

David Kocher of the United States and Yuwa Kosaihira of Japan both carded 66s to finish on 278 at the Sunac Haikou 3km Golf Club before Kocher, 23, clinched the biggest win of his career with a 10-foot birdie on the first play-off hole, while the Japanese had a double-bogey.

Folau may quit rugby over anti-gay remarks

SYDNEY • Wallabies star Israel Folau stood by his controversial anti-gay comments yesterday and said he was content to walk away from rugby with his faith in God taking priority.

The deeply religious 30-year-old's Instagram post last week, "Hell awaits homosexuals", sparked a fierce backlash and Rugby Australia said it planned to sack him.

In his first comments since the saga exploded, he told the Sydney Morning Herald he stood by "what the Bible says" and "whatever His will is, whether that's to continue playing or not, I'm more than happy to do what He wants me to do".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pele has successful kidney-stone op

SAO PAOLO • Brazilian football legend Pele has had a kidney stone successfully removed, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo announced in a statement on Saturday.

The 78-year-old, whose health has deteriorated in recent years, was in good condition.

Pele had returned to Brazil only on Tuesday from France, where he was in hospital for five days. The three-time World Cup winner suffered a severe urinary tract infection.

DPA