Sports World: German football body raided in tax probe

German football body raided in tax probe

FRANKFURT • The German judiciary yesterday searched the premises of the German Football Association (DFB) and the homes of "current and former officials" as part of an investigation into tax fraud, the Frankfurt public prosecutor announced.

Six current or former officials are under investigation for "tax fraud in particularly serious cases", said the prosecutor in a press release, without giving any names. They are accused of having "knowingly misreported" income for the years 2014 and 2015 so the DFB could avoid paying almost €4.7 million (S$7.5 million) in taxes, said the press release.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Serie A takes longer to assess business offer

MILAN • Serie A has postponed to Tuesday a meeting to evaluate bids by private equity funds for a stake in its media business, Italy's top flight football league said on Tuesday.

Serie A top representatives were due to meet tomorrow to discuss offers by two private equity consortia led by CVC and Bain vying for a stake in a newly created company managing the league's broadcasting rights. The meeting will be teleconferenced, the statement added.

REUTERS

Nehwal a no go for Denmark due to Covid

NEW DELHI • Former women's No. 1 badminton player Saina Nehwal has pulled out of next week's Denmark Open, the first tournament since the world tour was halted in March as a result of the coronavirus.

Compatriot P.V. Sindhu, the world No. 7, also announced last month her withdrawal from the event, which starts on Tuesday in Odense, saying she was not comfortable.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE