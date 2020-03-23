Sports World: Gasly shuns e-sports to focus on real racing

Gasly shuns e-sports to focus on real racing

LONDON • Pierre Gasly said yesterday he was shunning Formula One's hastily-organised virtual competitions to focus on getting "physically stronger" for when the real racing season starts in June. The virus pandemic has seen the first seven races shelved.

Gasly, 24, is desperate to get behind the wheel of his AlphaTauri car after he was unceremoniously dumped by sister team Red Bull in the middle of last season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie rules football lasted just one round

MELBOURNE • The Australian Football League's (AFL) attempt to forge on with the season despite the coronavirus situation lasted just one round before it was shut down yesterday.

The AFL also confirmed its women's competition would be halted, with all games suspended until May 31.

REUTERS