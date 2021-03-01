Sports World: Future of CSL winners Jiangsu in doubt

Future of CSL winners Jiangsu in doubt

BEIJING • Chinese football was thrown into disarray yesterday as Suning Group, the owners of reigning Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC, announced the club would cease operations with immediate effect.

It comes days after Chinese FA Cup winners Shandong Luneng had their expulsion from the Asian Champions League confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation due to "overdue payables".

REUTERS

Gane outpoints rival in heavyweight fight

LAS VEGAS • Ciryl Gane won a unanimous decision over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a one-sided affair on Saturday in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The Frenchman, who improved to 8-0 and 5-0 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, later said he was delighted with the "big win", while his Surinamese opponent fell to 11-2.

REUTERS

Swiatek latest to opt out of Qatar Open

DOHA • French Open champion Iga Swiatek has joined a growing list of top players, including world No. 3 Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu, in pulling out of the Qatar Open, which starts today.

The Pole said she wanted to avoid injury after winning the second WTA Tour title of her career at the Adelaide International on Saturday.

REUTERS

Morikawa leads by two shots at WGC event

MIAMI • PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa went on a front-nine birdie spree on Saturday to open a two-shot lead at 15-under 201 after three rounds of the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession in Bradenton, Florida.

He shot a five-under 67 in the third round, while fellow Americans Billy Horschel (69) and Brooks Koepka (70) were tied for second place at 13 under.

REUTERS

Korda, Patty in hunt for LPGA win in Florida

ORLANDO • Nelly Korda grabbed a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA, firing five birdies against a bogey in a four-under 68 at Lake Nona on Saturday.

The American's second straight 68 gave her a 13-under total of 203, one shot clear of Thai Patty Tavatanakit, who stormed home with three straight birdies in a six-under 66.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE