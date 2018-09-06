Sports World : Furyk & Bjorn opt for experience in picks

Furyk & Bjorn opt for experience in picks

PHILADELPHIA • Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were added to the US Ryder Cup golf team on Tuesday when Jim Furyk announced three captain's picks.

His counterpart Thomas Bjorn loaded his team with experience when he announced yesterday Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson as his four wildcards. The US will defend the Cup at the Sept 28-30 event at Le National in Paris.

REUTERS

Beckham claims trial to speeding charge

LONDON • Former England football captain David Beckham on Tuesday pleaded not guilty on a technicality to a speeding offence in a loaned Bentley, and will face trial on Sept 27.

He was caught driving at 59mph (94kmh) in a 40 mph zone in London in January.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pekerman gives up Colombia post

BOGOTA • Argentinian Jose Pekerman, 69, stepped down as Colombia's football coach on Tuesday, less than two months after leading the side into the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia. He had been in the job since 2012.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Speed skater An retires, leaving Russia

MOSCOW • South Korea-born short-track speed skating star Victor An has announced his retirement from sports yesterday, the Russian media reported.

The 32-year-old, who won six Olympic golds, three for South Korea in 2006 and three for Russia in 2014, has also decided to leave Russia for family reasons.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE