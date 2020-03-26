Sports World: Fury-Wilder III more likely in October

Fury-Wilder III more likely in October

LOS ANGELES • The anticipated third bout between heavyweights boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be pushed back from July 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic and possibly rearranged for October, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum told ESPN on Tuesday.

Briton Fury stopped American Wilder in the seventh round of their Feb 22 rematch in Las Vegas to capture the WBC title and remain undefeated in 31 fights, after battling Wilder to a draw in their first encounter in 2018.

With Las Vegas casinos shut and travel from Europe to the United States suspended in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, Arum said there is no way the fight can go forward as scheduled at the MGM Grand.

REUTERS

Martins move will let Ighalo stay at United

HONG KONG • Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins is on the verge of a return to Shanghai Shenhua, the Chinese media have reported, increasing the likelihood that countryman Odion Ighalo will make his stay at Manchester United a permanent one.

Ighalo has made an impressive start to life at United, scoring four times in eight games since signing on loan until May 31 from the Chinese Super League club.

REUTERS

Kane close to league comeback for Spurs

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has said he is "not too far away" from returning from a hamstring injury, whenever the Premier League resumes following the enforced break till at least April 30 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The England captain had an operation to repair the damage following the injury suffered at Southampton on New Year's Day.

REUTERS